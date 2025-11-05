They Say There’s NO MONEY for You — But Look at THIS!

Kicking off our series from Chris’s trip to Kursk — here’s the first short video!

At the NATO Equipment Exhibition at Patriot Park, near Moscow (another longer video posted yesterday)

More from Chris not in this video:

"I sat down and interviewed 11 Ukrainian Prisoners of War and met dozens others. One common theme: the Ukrainian regime is criminal, the Ukrainian military is barbaric, and most of them were forcibly mobilized against their will." - Chris

Adding:

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said that the United States of aggressively accelerating the modernization of its strategic offensive weapons. He made the statement during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of Russia’s Security Council.

➡️End of Arms Control: Belousov said that a U.S. decision to resume nuclear testing would be a “logical continuation” of Washington’s ongoing dismantling of the global arms control system.

➡️Dark Eagle Missiles in Europe: The U.S. plans to deploy its new Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles in Europe — weapons capable of reaching central Russia in just six to seven minutes.

➡️Preparation for Nuclear Tests: Belousov argued that Russia should begin immediate preparations for full-scale nuclear tests in response to U.S. actions.

➡️Readiness at Novaya Zemlya: He noted that the Novaya Zemlya test range is fully capable of supporting such operations on short notice.

Belousov cautioned that Washington is preparing an even broader expansion of its nuclear capabilities — including the creation of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a new generation of strategic submarines, and the reactivation of long-dormant missile silos.

According to the defense minister, the United States is currently developing an ICBM with a range of 13,000 kilometers, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

More from Putin about this:

President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and intelligence agencies to jointly prepare coordinated proposals on whether to begin preparations for nuclear testing.

Putin: If the United States and participants of the CTBT conduct nuclear tests, we will take appropriate actions.

FSB Director Bortnikov asked President Putin to give the security service time to analyze the situation regarding U.S. intentions to conduct nuclear tests.

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia must take appropriate countermeasures in response to Washington’s push toward resuming nuclear testing.

“If we fail to act now, we will lose the time needed for an effective response to U.S. actions,” Gerasimov warned.





DDGeopolitics











