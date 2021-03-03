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Authority part 2
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10 views • March 03, 2021
The most important decision of our life is to decide who is the authority in our life. Who sets the authority and by what basis. Left on our own we make ourselves king and decide for ourselves. Jesus did give us His Church to follow, but do we?
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