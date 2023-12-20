Dr. Robert Malone FULL SPEECH in Defeat the Mandates Rally @ Washington DC

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — A few thousand people gathered on the National Mall in Washington D.C. for an anti-vaccination march called Defeat the Mandates.

They believe that mandates are government overreach and that getting a vaccine should be a personal choice.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“If there is a risk, there must be a choice,” vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Malone said. ” This is the fundamental bedrock truth of modern bioethics. All medical procedures, vaccines, and drugs have risks.

Public health experts say vaccines are safe and provide protection from the virus. The overwhelming majority of people in the hospital are not vaccinated.

Well, so much for everyone in the U.S. rallying together against the common enemy: the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). On Sunday, protester assembled for the “Defeat the Mandate” rally in Washington, D.C., right in the middle of a Winter Covid-19 surge. But instead of rallying against the virus, they protested Covid-19 vaccination and face mask requirements. The protesters listened to a bunch of speeches, carried a bunch of signs, and marched from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial. Meanwhile, the SARS-CoV-2 just keeps spreading, just keeps spreading, just keeps spreading throughout the U.S., leading to an average of over 2,100 Covid-19-related deaths a day over the past week.

If you were looking to the rally for some new revelations on how to stop the Covid-19 coronavirus, you probably would have left the grounds fairly disappointed. The various signs and lineup of speakers didn’t really provide any alternative solutions to prevent further deaths, hospitalizations, and long Covid cases or to assist the exhausted health care workforce. Although one protester did hold up a “Stop Karen” sign, which is bad news for either all people named Karen in the U.S. or perhaps one particular Karen who has done the protester wrong.

Other than addressing the Karen problem, the signs, the speeches, and the march didn’t seem to provide a whole lot of new things or information. Some on Twitter remarked that the rally seemed to recycle a lot of the talking points that have been perpetuated by various anonymous anti-vaccination social media accounts, politicians, TV/podcast personalities, and maybe a quarterback or two:

You’ve probably heard it all before. There were the “natural immunity” and the “Covid-19 is no big deal” arguments: