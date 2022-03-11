Crypto Prices Soared Right After Biden Announced Long-Awaited Executive Order on Cryptocurrencies

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03/09/2022 Crypto prices soared right after President Biden announced his long-awaited executive order on cryptocurrencies on March 9th. Biden’s order calls for a new quote urgency in exploring a digital dollar (CBDC) to put the US on a more level playing field with China.