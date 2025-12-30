Red Pill Nation Hangout #472-1

1. 13:59 Candace Owens does a no show with TP USA then pivots and attacks Tim Pool

2. 54:50 Milo Yiannopolous insinuates that Ben Johnson is a closeted homosexual on Tim Pool

3. 1:14:44 Women being stupid

3A) Amanda Seyfried doubles down on Charlie Kirk comments then plays victim

3B) Kirsten Stewart blames the Patriarchy for her lack of acting roles

3C) DoorDash woman Olivia Henderson now facing criminal charges for falsely accusing man she recorded while drunk

3D) Pornstar Bonnie Blue arrested on sex charges in Bali, facing 15 years in prison





