© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #472-1
1. 13:59 Candace Owens does a no show with TP USA then pivots and attacks Tim Pool
2. 54:50 Milo Yiannopolous insinuates that Ben Johnson is a closeted homosexual on Tim Pool
3. 1:14:44 Women being stupid
3A) Amanda Seyfried doubles down on Charlie Kirk comments then plays victim
3B) Kirsten Stewart blames the Patriarchy for her lack of acting roles
3C) DoorDash woman Olivia Henderson now facing criminal charges for falsely accusing man she recorded while drunk
3D) Pornstar Bonnie Blue arrested on sex charges in Bali, facing 15 years in prison
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828