Red Pill Nation Hangout #472-1
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
4 views • 1 day ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #472-1

1. 13:59 Candace Owens does a no show with TP USA then pivots and attacks Tim Pool

2. 54:50 Milo Yiannopolous insinuates that Ben Johnson is a closeted homosexual on Tim Pool

3. 1:14:44 Women being stupid

3A) Amanda Seyfried doubles down on Charlie Kirk comments then plays victim

3B) Kirsten Stewart blames the Patriarchy for her lack of acting roles

3C) DoorDash woman Olivia Henderson now facing criminal charges for falsely accusing man she recorded while drunk

3D) Pornstar Bonnie Blue arrested on sex charges in Bali, facing 15 years in prison


https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble 

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation


https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05 

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5

newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
