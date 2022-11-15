Mike Robinson speaks to Col. Richard Black about the Ukraine conflict and its parallels with Syria. (mirrored)

Mirrored from Rumble channel UK Column at:-
https://rumble.com/v157s3l-insight-vox-col.-richard-black.html
Wednesday, 18th May 2022
Yesterday, Mike Robinson spoke with Col. Richard Black. Col Black served for 31 years in the US Marines and US Army JAG Corps, before entering politics and serving as a member of the Virginia State Senate.
We discuss the conflict in Ukraine, parallels with the war in Syria, and his views on NATO expansionism.
