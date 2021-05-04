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Divide and conquer that's you stupid, Polarization conspiracy and Hate
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31 views • May 04, 2021
Are you ready for war with The CCP China on your own soil in your front yard in your city in your county in your state Gray Zone Tools: Information Warfare https://youtu.be/gR4ZQIG1peM
China already ‘engaging in irregular war’ with US in the ‘grey zone’ https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/china-already-engaging-in-irregular-war-with-us-in-the-grey-zone/news-story/8cabbb1179b77d2845f6e700bbfad62f
Experts say a China war is already well under way with the United States but Australia needs to take advantage of its obvious weakness. It’s war. But not as we know it.
Decades of writings by China’s top tacticians reveal this to be so.
“National security leaders should look closely at what Chinese officials’ words and China’s military actions say about how the People’s Liberation Army might actually fight a war,” a US military academy analysis warns.
They say it’s a war already well under way. That means the start of any ‘conventional’ conflict will be murky and confused. And, even once the shooting starts, sowing doubt and disbelief will be a significant weapon in its arsenal.
It will involve police.
It will involve militias.
It will involve civilians.
And all will serve to pave the way for the People’s Liberation Army’s more traditional weapons to find its target.
It’s called the “Grey Zone”.
It’s the space between peace and war.
It’s where coercion, intimidation, propaganda and manipulation are at play.
RELATED: ‘Disastrous’: Reality of war with China
Philippine coast guard aboard rubber boats patrol past Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the Spratly Islands. Picture: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP
Philippine coast guard aboard rubber boats patrol past Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the Spratly Islands. Picture: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFPSource:AFP
RELATED: China’s alarming move in our backyard
“Democracies’ fear of escalation is a significant deterrent against the use of violent military options in the grey zone, and that is exactly the fear that authoritarian states … wish to instil,” wrote retired British army colonel Richard Kemp.
It’s about twisting democratic values – such as the rule of law – against itself.
“The PLA is engaging in irregular warfare today,” the West Point paper asserts. “China is employing lawfare to achieve strategic aims. The maritime militia is enforcing China’s sovereignty claims in the East and South China Seas against US partners and allies.”
And it has already weaponised international information flows and channels of influence, along with cyber, economic – and psychological – tactics.
Divide and conquer
“Russia and China plan on winning the Great Power Competition by undermining the US, sowing discord, and continuing a secret war until the positions in the world order are reversed,” an essay by US navy analyst Derek Bernsen argues.
Polarisation. Conspiracy. Hate.
They already exist. But a few well-placed social media posts and complicit “influencers” can nudge them in beneficial directions.
“Many elements of irregular warfare, such as psychological warfare, legal warfare, and cyberwarfare, are central to the PLA’s concept of information warfare and its theory of victory in a conventional conflict,” the Modern Warfare Institute analysis argues.
Beijing’s military has a name for it: The Three Warfares.
Public opinion. Morale. Legal processes.
All are manipulated to achieve Beijing’s ends.
China already ‘engaging in irregular war’ with US in the ‘grey zone’ https://www.news.com.au/world/asia/china-already-engaging-in-irregular-war-with-us-in-the-grey-zone/news-story/8cabbb1179b77d2845f6e700bbfad62f
Experts say a China war is already well under way with the United States but Australia needs to take advantage of its obvious weakness. It’s war. But not as we know it.
Decades of writings by China’s top tacticians reveal this to be so.
“National security leaders should look closely at what Chinese officials’ words and China’s military actions say about how the People’s Liberation Army might actually fight a war,” a US military academy analysis warns.
They say it’s a war already well under way. That means the start of any ‘conventional’ conflict will be murky and confused. And, even once the shooting starts, sowing doubt and disbelief will be a significant weapon in its arsenal.
It will involve police.
It will involve militias.
It will involve civilians.
And all will serve to pave the way for the People’s Liberation Army’s more traditional weapons to find its target.
It’s called the “Grey Zone”.
It’s the space between peace and war.
It’s where coercion, intimidation, propaganda and manipulation are at play.
RELATED: ‘Disastrous’: Reality of war with China
Philippine coast guard aboard rubber boats patrol past Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the Spratly Islands. Picture: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP
Philippine coast guard aboard rubber boats patrol past Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, in the Spratly Islands. Picture: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFPSource:AFP
RELATED: China’s alarming move in our backyard
“Democracies’ fear of escalation is a significant deterrent against the use of violent military options in the grey zone, and that is exactly the fear that authoritarian states … wish to instil,” wrote retired British army colonel Richard Kemp.
It’s about twisting democratic values – such as the rule of law – against itself.
“The PLA is engaging in irregular warfare today,” the West Point paper asserts. “China is employing lawfare to achieve strategic aims. The maritime militia is enforcing China’s sovereignty claims in the East and South China Seas against US partners and allies.”
And it has already weaponised international information flows and channels of influence, along with cyber, economic – and psychological – tactics.
Divide and conquer
“Russia and China plan on winning the Great Power Competition by undermining the US, sowing discord, and continuing a secret war until the positions in the world order are reversed,” an essay by US navy analyst Derek Bernsen argues.
Polarisation. Conspiracy. Hate.
They already exist. But a few well-placed social media posts and complicit “influencers” can nudge them in beneficial directions.
“Many elements of irregular warfare, such as psychological warfare, legal warfare, and cyberwarfare, are central to the PLA’s concept of information warfare and its theory of victory in a conventional conflict,” the Modern Warfare Institute analysis argues.
Beijing’s military has a name for it: The Three Warfares.
Public opinion. Morale. Legal processes.
All are manipulated to achieve Beijing’s ends.
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