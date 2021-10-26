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HORRIFYING PATENTED TECH INSIDE COVID 19 SHOT DOCUMENTS & IMAGES! PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN
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63 views • October 26, 2021
Dr. Ardis and Dr. Carrie Madej learn from Karen Kingston, what's REALLY in the C19 vaccines!
Dr. Ardis Show
https://thedrardisshow.com/
My blogs:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/
https://[email protected]
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Dr. Ardis Show
https://thedrardisshow.com/
My blogs:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/
https://[email protected]
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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