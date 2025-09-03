Chinese Intercontinental strategic liquid-fueled nuclear missile DF-5C - claimed can reach anywhere on the planet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Chinese have for the first time shown the intercontinental strategic liquid-fueled nuclear missile DF-5C.
It is claimed that it can reach any point on the planet.
Adding from yesterday:
Epstein Files: Rep. Thomas Massie Files Discharge Petition to Force DOJ Disclosure
— Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) filed a discharge petition on Tuesday to compel the release of Justice Department investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, bypassing GOP leadership resistance.
— The petition, backed by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), requires 218 signatures to force a House floor vote. Massie claims he has sufficient support but is not actively whipping votes.
— Massie alleges the White House is pressuring GOP cosponsors to withdraw support.
— Democrats are broadly supportive, with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) signing immediately. The House Rules Committee Democrats plan to propose matching legislation.
— Speaker Mike Johnson and other lawmakers met with Epstein victims Tuesday. Victims reportedly support transparency but want privacy protections maintained.
— The Massie-Khanna bill includes provisions to withhold/redact files containing victims’ personal or medical data to prevent privacy violations.
— Some GOP lawmakers, like Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), are undecided, preferring to review House leadership’s symbolic alternative measure first.