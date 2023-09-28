Create New Account
Child’s Law of Attraction, Who’s Law of Attraction It Really Is? Child’s Soul Condition Created by Environment, Random Events and God’s Laws, Events We Help to Create, How Can a Child Be Helped?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 16 hours ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/AKIx1JBC-MQ

20100620 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane P1


Cut:

29m35s - 40m23s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“GOD’S LAWS ARE PERFECT IN EVERY WAY. AND THEREFORE EVERY SINGLE LAW OPERATES PERFECTLY.”

@ 33m07s


“EVERY ONE OF GOD’S LAWS IS PERFECT. THERE IS NO ACCIDENT. THERE’S NO ACCIDENT. EVER.”

@ 34m25s


“EVERY SINGLE THING THAT COMES INTO YOUR LIFE FROM ANY DIRECTION, IN ANY PLACE, IN ANY TIME, IS THE RESULT OF A LAW OF ATTRACTION. SOMETHING’S GOING ON INSIDE OF YOUR OWN SOUL.”

@ 38m52s


Keywords
spiritualitychild abuseaccidentssimplelaw of cause and effectspirit influencedivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healinggrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godlaw of attraction and soul conditiongods universal lawsfree will and choicechilds law of attractionsoul condition created by environmentrandom events and law of attractiongods laws are perfectemotions and law of attractioncollective law of attraction

