Child’s Law of Attraction, Who’s Law of Attraction It Really Is? Child’s Soul Condition Created by Environment, Random Events and God’s Laws, Events We Help to Create, How Can a Child Be Helped?

Full Original:https://youtu.be/AKIx1JBC-MQ
20100620 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane P1
Cut:
29m35s - 40m23s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“GOD’S LAWS ARE PERFECT IN EVERY WAY. AND THEREFORE EVERY SINGLE LAW OPERATES PERFECTLY.”
@ 33m07s
“EVERY ONE OF GOD’S LAWS IS PERFECT. THERE IS NO ACCIDENT. THERE’S NO ACCIDENT. EVER.”
@ 34m25s
“EVERY SINGLE THING THAT COMES INTO YOUR LIFE FROM ANY DIRECTION, IN ANY PLACE, IN ANY TIME, IS THE RESULT OF A LAW OF ATTRACTION. SOMETHING’S GOING ON INSIDE OF YOUR OWN SOUL.”
@ 38m52s
