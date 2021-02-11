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IN SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey - Animated Short Film
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10 views • February 11, 2021
Embark on a visionary journey through the fragmented unconscious of our modern timest, and with courage face the Shadow. Through Shadow into Light.
“No tree, it is said, can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.”
-C.G. Jung
Written, Directed & Produced by Lubomir Arsov
Original Soundtrack “Age of Wake” by Starward Projections
Composited by Sheldon Lisoy
Additional Compositing by Hiram Gifford
Art Directed & Edited by Lubomir Arsov
___
'IN-SHADOW' is an entirely independently funded, not-for-profit film. If you'd like to support the artist, DONATE here: (click 'donate' tab) https://www.inshadow.net/
Gallery quality ART PRINTS available here: https://www.inprnt.com/gallery/inshadow/
Film Website: https://www.inshadow.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inshadowmovie/
Music Composers: https://www.starwardprojections.com/
Contact: [email protected]
© Lubomir Arsov 2017
“No tree, it is said, can grow to heaven unless its roots reach down to hell.”
-C.G. Jung
Written, Directed & Produced by Lubomir Arsov
Original Soundtrack “Age of Wake” by Starward Projections
Composited by Sheldon Lisoy
Additional Compositing by Hiram Gifford
Art Directed & Edited by Lubomir Arsov
___
'IN-SHADOW' is an entirely independently funded, not-for-profit film. If you'd like to support the artist, DONATE here: (click 'donate' tab) https://www.inshadow.net/
Gallery quality ART PRINTS available here: https://www.inprnt.com/gallery/inshadow/
Film Website: https://www.inshadow.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inshadowmovie/
Music Composers: https://www.starwardprojections.com/
Contact: [email protected]
© Lubomir Arsov 2017
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