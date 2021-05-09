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GOD'S DAILY BLESSINGS TO MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS, SISTERS, AND WOMEN: Psalm 128:3; Prov 5:18; 31:10-31, 20210509
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41 views • May 09, 2021
Sunday, May 9, 2021, Psalm 128:3; Proverbs 5:18; 31:10-31
Praying for GOD's Daily Spiritual and Physical Blessings of Health, Favor, and Faith IN Christ upon my Beloved Wife, our Mothers, Grandmothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Women as they glorify our Almighty Heavenly Father! Amen!
IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Praying for GOD's Daily Spiritual and Physical Blessings of Health, Favor, and Faith IN Christ upon my Beloved Wife, our Mothers, Grandmothers, Daughters, Sisters, and Women as they glorify our Almighty Heavenly Father! Amen!
IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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