Did you know the Bible says to GET ANGRY?! God's RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION at INJUSTICE.

"BE ye ANGRY, and SIN NOT: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:" Ephesians 4:26
God's RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION is pouring out into His children, His WARRIORS. Stand up and speak out at INJUSTICE, unrighteousness!
"All unrighteousness is sin..." 1 John 5:17
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.