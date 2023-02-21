Did you know the Bible says to GET ANGRY?! God's RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION at INJUSTICE.

"BE ye ANGRY, and SIN NOT: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:" Ephesians 4:26

God's RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION is pouring out into His children, His WARRIORS. Stand up and speak out at INJUSTICE, unrighteousness!

"All unrighteousness is sin..." 1 John 5:17

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com