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Why I Began Questioning HIV - Dr Kary Mullis (PCR inventor) - December 30, 2011
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76 views • August 15, 2020
Why I Began Questioning HIV (From the House of Numbers Deluxe Edition DVD) Dr Kary Mullis
See also:
Coronavirus: The Truth about PCR Test Kit from the Inventor and Other Experts
https://www.weblyf.com/2020/05/coronavirus-the-truth-about-pcr-test-kit-from-the-inventor-and-other-experts/
« Science, like nothing else among the institutions of mankind, grows like a weed every year. Art is subject to arbitrary fashion, religion is inwardly focused and driven only to sustain itself, law shuttles between freeing us and enslaving us. » Dr. Kary Mullis
https://www.karymullis.com/
This video: December 30, 2011 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaMZ4NyNCwI
houseofnumbers : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChpei6nprZqVplYb2skb-NA
"Why I Began Questioning HIV" from the House of Numbers Deluxe Edition.
Five people (Below) provide their account of why they began to question the HIV = AIDS = Death medical model:
Dr. Kary Mullis
Dr. Rodney Richards
Neville Hodgkinson
Dr. Christian Fiala
Rian Malan
From the Deluxe Edition DVD
OFFICIAL HOUSE OF NUMBERS WEBSITE http://tiny.cc/w94y9
See also: https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
Mullis, like his friend and colleague Dr. Peter Duesberg, does not believe that AIDS is caused by the retrovirus HIV. He is a long-standing member of the Group for the Reappraisal of the HIV-AIDS Hypothesis, the 500-member protest organization pushing for a re-examination of the cause of AIDS.
One of Duesberg’s strongest arguments in the debate has been that the HIV virus is barely detectable in people who suffer from AIDS. Ironically, when PCR was applied to HIV research, around 1989, researchers claimed to have put this complaint to rest. Using the new technology, they were suddenly able to see viral particles in the quantities they couldn’t see before. Scientific articles poured forth stating that HIV was now 100 times more prevalent than was previously thought. But Mullis himself was unimpressed. “PCR made it easier to see that certain people are infected with HIV,” he told Spin in 1992, “and some of those people came down with symptoms of AIDS. But that doesn’t begin even to answer the question, ‘Does HIV cause it?'”
Mullis then went on to echo one of Duesberg’s most controversial claims. “Human beings are full of retroviruses,” he said, “We don’t know if it is hundreds or thousands or hundreds of thousands. We’ve only recently started to look for them. But they’ve never killed anybody before. People have always survived retroviruses.”
Any resemblance to a certain Sras-Cov2 is of course coincidental...
Concerning Dr Fauci:
“What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”
See also:
Coronavirus: The Truth about PCR Test Kit from the Inventor and Other Experts
https://www.weblyf.com/2020/05/coronavirus-the-truth-about-pcr-test-kit-from-the-inventor-and-other-experts/
« Science, like nothing else among the institutions of mankind, grows like a weed every year. Art is subject to arbitrary fashion, religion is inwardly focused and driven only to sustain itself, law shuttles between freeing us and enslaving us. » Dr. Kary Mullis
https://www.karymullis.com/
This video: December 30, 2011 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaMZ4NyNCwI
houseofnumbers : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChpei6nprZqVplYb2skb-NA
"Why I Began Questioning HIV" from the House of Numbers Deluxe Edition.
Five people (Below) provide their account of why they began to question the HIV = AIDS = Death medical model:
Dr. Kary Mullis
Dr. Rodney Richards
Neville Hodgkinson
Dr. Christian Fiala
Rian Malan
From the Deluxe Edition DVD
OFFICIAL HOUSE OF NUMBERS WEBSITE http://tiny.cc/w94y9
See also: https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
Mullis, like his friend and colleague Dr. Peter Duesberg, does not believe that AIDS is caused by the retrovirus HIV. He is a long-standing member of the Group for the Reappraisal of the HIV-AIDS Hypothesis, the 500-member protest organization pushing for a re-examination of the cause of AIDS.
One of Duesberg’s strongest arguments in the debate has been that the HIV virus is barely detectable in people who suffer from AIDS. Ironically, when PCR was applied to HIV research, around 1989, researchers claimed to have put this complaint to rest. Using the new technology, they were suddenly able to see viral particles in the quantities they couldn’t see before. Scientific articles poured forth stating that HIV was now 100 times more prevalent than was previously thought. But Mullis himself was unimpressed. “PCR made it easier to see that certain people are infected with HIV,” he told Spin in 1992, “and some of those people came down with symptoms of AIDS. But that doesn’t begin even to answer the question, ‘Does HIV cause it?'”
Mullis then went on to echo one of Duesberg’s most controversial claims. “Human beings are full of retroviruses,” he said, “We don’t know if it is hundreds or thousands or hundreds of thousands. We’ve only recently started to look for them. But they’ve never killed anybody before. People have always survived retroviruses.”
Any resemblance to a certain Sras-Cov2 is of course coincidental...
Concerning Dr Fauci:
“What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”
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