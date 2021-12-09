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Military Morgellons: USMC Veteran Claims Fauci Ran Research Program to Experiment on Soldiers
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63 views • December 09, 2021
Rebecca Brewer is a former Marine and Iraq War veteran. No doubt she enlisted because she wanted to serve her country. Instead, she was used to fight an unnecessary war and might have been experimented on in the bargain.
She joins us to discuss.
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She joins us to discuss.
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