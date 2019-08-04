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The Plain Truth About Exercise
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44 views • August 04, 2019
A 2019 report shows that Americans are becoming sedentary. Since it is a physical thing, should Christians be concerned about exercise? Could not exercising possibly be a sin? What did the 'Plain Truth' magazine report about exercise? What is the US CDC reporting about exercise? Can exercise help prevent diabetes, heart disease, and obesity? Can exercise help sleep, endurance, and aging? Are there scriptures about exercise and health? What about laziness? What are some of the risks and benefits of exercise? Dr. Thiel addresses these and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "" URL: https://cogwriter.com/exercise.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "" URL: https://cogwriter.com/exercise.htm
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