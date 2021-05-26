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Memology 101: Satanist Dr. Fraudci Strikes Again [26.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Note: How many 'coincidence' does it take, before people can 'see' that it is Systematic?
When is enough actually ENOUGH?
Scary that people can not see what is going on from these Satanist systematic and planned crimes against humanity all over on this world.... Sick...
Even my own daughter, now about 25 years old who is in the process of a Master's degree (I think) can not do what going on (she writes to me about 1 year ago, and I must NOT contact her) writing that it is me who does not understand what is going on ...
That I must 'learn' to research, I have fucking read legislation for many years and helped other citizens for free against this fascist satanic system ..
Sick ... Generation Z totally brainwashed, or maybe she has becom a sick Satanist to... who knows - I don't give a shit, 'only the strong survive' - 'Welcome to the world of adults'
--
'Can you stop the flip flopping, dude?'

22,814 views•May 26, 2021
Memology 101
398K subscribers
https://youtu.be/n2XJRaeiBrM
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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