The Human Cost of Global Conflict, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Beyond politics and headlines are the lives of ordinary people. This discussion examines the potential humanitarian consequences of prolonged conflict and why global food security remains a concern for vulnerable populations around the world.
#Humanitarian #FoodSecurity #GlobalConflict #WorldAffairs #Preparedness #Awareness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:28End Screen