Never Go Anywhere Alone Again! - Wife Of Vaccine Victim Tells Her Husband's Heartbreaking Story (mirrored)

8 May 2024

Kate Scott, the wife of Jamie Scott who suffered a brain injury days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, shares her husband’s story.





“He will never work again, he can’t drive, he can’t look after our children independently, he can’t go anywhere on his own”.





The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford scientists during the pandemic has been withdrawn from the market.





Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said that it was “incredibly proud” of the vaccine, but that it had been withdrawn due to plummeting demand.





In December 2020, the vaccine became the second Covid-19 jab to be approved for use in the UK and former prime minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a “triumph for British science”.





