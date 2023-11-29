Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Silicone, Transhumanism Materials Found in COVID Shots & Brain Hacking, Dr. Mihalcea & Maria Zeee
channel image
WBS
477 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to discuss silicone and other transhumanism synbio materials found in the COVID shots and human bodies during surgery, discussing how this relates to brain hacking, behaviour and body control of humans.

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/maria-zeee-dr-mihalcea-on-infowars-silicone-transhumanism-materials-found-in-covid-shots-brain-hacking/

Keywords
technanohacktranshumanbiojabannazeeemihalcea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket