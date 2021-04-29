President Joe Biden makes 'damning' speech of the US to Congress

Sky News host Chris Kenny says there is a "fascinating indictment" of the liberal left after Republican Senator Tim Scott was "set upon" on Twitter - for rebutting President Biden's claim America was systemically racist.



Mr Kenny's remarks come after President Biden gave his maiden speech to Congress to mark the first 100 days of office - a speech which President Biden, amongst other things, focussed on race issues.



"The President also in those comments was pretty damning of the US, of what he calls systemic racism," Mr Kenny said.



"And that charge was taken on, head on, by Republican Senator Tim Scott in his official rebuttal," Mr Kenny said.



"It's a strange debate isn't it in the US at the moment , the white president proclaiming systemic racism, the African American senator defending his compatriots.



"But there is a fascinating indictment of the liberal left here, the democrat supporters, or at least the opponents of Senator Tim Scott.



"Because Scott was immediately set upon on Twitter as Uncle Tim, a racist riff off the Uncle Tom label of course.



"This hashtag was trending on Twitter, and Twitter clearly didn't seem to have any problem with it. Ugly stuff."