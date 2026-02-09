Betrayal-Free Marriage: Talking Candid About Sex, Money, and Expectations - Gary Thomas





When you fight with your spouse, do you know what you’re really fighting about? Dig deep and ask yourself what the real root problem is. Be ruthless in your evaluation of yourself. Gary Thomas, a bestselling author and speaker, advises honesty, reflection, and a direct approach to overcoming conflict. He dishes out critical advice on how to heal and harmonize in the wake of devastating betrayal within marriage, highlighting a need for true repentance on the part of the offender. He also doesn’t shy away from talking about the importance of healthy and edifying sex in marriage. How does it change as we age? How do expectations or methods of connecting shift? Gary also offers insight on how to coordinate and communicate about finances to lessen financial problems that could arise in marriage.









TAKEAWAYS





As you age, intimacy will look different, but it is just as meaningful





True repentance is marked by actions, not feelings





It’s okay to change your preferences and intimacy triggers over time





Marriage involves two people, not just one - we should serve and love each other as Christ loves His church









