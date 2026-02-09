BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Betrayal-Free Marriage: Talking Candid About Sex, Money, and Expectations - Gary Thomas
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
10 views • 1 day ago


When you fight with your spouse, do you know what you’re really fighting about? Dig deep and ask yourself what the real root problem is. Be ruthless in your evaluation of yourself. Gary Thomas, a bestselling author and speaker, advises honesty, reflection, and a direct approach to overcoming conflict. He dishes out critical advice on how to heal and harmonize in the wake of devastating betrayal within marriage, highlighting a need for true repentance on the part of the offender. He also doesn’t shy away from talking about the importance of healthy and edifying sex in marriage. How does it change as we age? How do expectations or methods of connecting shift? Gary also offers insight on how to coordinate and communicate about finances to lessen financial problems that could arise in marriage.



TAKEAWAYS


As you age, intimacy will look different, but it is just as meaningful


True repentance is marked by actions, not feelings


It’s okay to change your preferences and intimacy triggers over time


Marriage involves two people, not just one - we should serve and love each other as Christ loves His church



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

I Was a Stranger movie: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Making Your Marriage a Fortress book: https://amzn.to/4aAZpPK


🔗 CONNECT WITH GARY THOMAS

Website: https://garythomas.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorGaryThomas/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/garythomasbooks

X: https://x.com/GaryLThomas

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4knz8b8


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #garythomas #MarriageGoals #StrongerTogether #CovenantLove #DivorceRecovery #NewBeginnings #HealingJourney #ValentinesDay #LoveInTheAir #BeMyValentine #RealLove #HealthyRelationships #ConflictResolution #ChoosePeace #songofsolomon #testosterone #focusonthefamily #Romance #LoveStory


Keywords
lovechristmoneysexmarriageromancerelationshipshealthymentalcheatingadulterypartnerspornphysicalcouplebetrayalintimacyinfidelitymarriedvalentines
