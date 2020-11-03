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Countdown to Chaos? National Guard Troops Deployed to U.S. Cities for Election Violence
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72 views • November 03, 2020
Nov 2, 2020
TruNews
Countdown to Chaos? National Guard Troops Deployed to U.S. Cities for Election Violence - Today on TruNews we discuss the mysterious deployments of National Guard soldiers across many states on the eve of the election as a stand by reaction force for potential violence. We also address the apparent lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden as President Trump attracts tens of thousands to rallies in battleground states. We also detail anti-lockdown riots in major cities in Spain and New York’s new mandatory testing requirement which is sure to cause a Great Reset to tourism. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/2/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/countdown-to-chaos-national-guard-troops-deployed-to-u-s-cities-for-election-violence
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NWI5pkDV5w9l/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
TruNews
Countdown to Chaos? National Guard Troops Deployed to U.S. Cities for Election Violence - Today on TruNews we discuss the mysterious deployments of National Guard soldiers across many states on the eve of the election as a stand by reaction force for potential violence. We also address the apparent lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden as President Trump attracts tens of thousands to rallies in battleground states. We also detail anti-lockdown riots in major cities in Spain and New York’s new mandatory testing requirement which is sure to cause a Great Reset to tourism. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/2/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/countdown-to-chaos-national-guard-troops-deployed-to-u-s-cities-for-election-violence
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NWI5pkDV5w9l/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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