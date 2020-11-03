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Countdown to Chaos? National Guard Troops Deployed to U.S. Cities for Election Violence
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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72 views • November 03, 2020
Nov 2, 2020

TruNews

Countdown to Chaos? National Guard Troops Deployed to U.S. Cities for Election Violence - Today on TruNews we discuss the mysterious deployments of National Guard soldiers across many states on the eve of the election as a stand by reaction force for potential violence. We also address the apparent lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden as President Trump attracts tens of thousands to rallies in battleground states. We also detail anti-lockdown riots in major cities in Spain and New York’s new mandatory testing requirement which is sure to cause a Great Reset to tourism. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 11/2/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/countdown-to-chaos-national-guard-troops-deployed-to-u-s-cities-for-election-violence

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NWI5pkDV5w9l/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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trumpelection 2020bidenprotestsnational guard
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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