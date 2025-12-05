At the DealBook Summit, Palantir CEO Alex Karp laid bare the ideology driving America’s AI war machine.

Asked whether Palantir embodies the Huntington quote he cites “The rise of the West came not from superior values or religion, but superior violence,” Karp replied:

“It’s indisputably and obviously true.”

“No one would listen to the superiority of our ideas if our ability to organize violence was inferior.”

He ridiculed elite academics for rejecting this worldview. To him, the “rule of law” and “meritocracy” are operational tools that make Western military dominance justifiable not just moral ideas.

Palantir sees the world through domination, deterrence, and algorithmic coercion.

Adding:

U.S. struck another boat, posted last night. here are the details:

On Dec. 4, at the direction of

Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed. #OpSouthernSpear

A photo of one of the recent boats that the US attacked, with the following:

WHAT ARE THEY SELLING TO THE WORLD?!

We already covered this several times, but this Facebook post by Brian Hawkins is just a perfect read:

YOU SEE THAT BOAT IN THE PHOTO?

That’s a fuel transport boat — the kind used to carry fuel to marina fueling stations.

There’s fuel inside those containers, not cocaine, you absolute geniuses.

It’s literally designed for marine refueling, not smuggling.

And here’s what really blows my mind:

A boat like that would have to refuel every 200 miles. From Venezuela to Puerto Rico is over 1,300 miles to the nearest port. So the idea that this thing made some “drug-running super voyage” is not just wrong — it’s laughably ignorant.

I’m genuinely dumbfounded at how easily people believe nonsense.

The ignorance of the masses is unbelievable.

But this is what happens when people don’t know what they’re looking at — they start screaming “drug boat!” because it fits whatever fantasy they’ve been fed.

Before you run your mouths, at least learn the difference between:

a fuel transport skiff,

a fishing vessel, and

an actual narco-trafficking go-fast boat.

Not every boat with a motor is a cartel submarine.

Use your brain.

And let’s be clear: don’t act like that photo is even verified. And even if it was real, we have zero legal authority to blow them up — just like they have no right to blow up ours.

But here’s the bigger truth people refuse to face:

This is the same U.S. government — backed and funded by the CIA — that has run the same destabilization playbook across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa for decades.

The same CIA that pumped drugs into minority communities in the 1980s after the Black Panthers and Puerto Rican Young Lords pushed back in the 70s.

The same military that protected Afghanistan’s poppy fields for years — the very fields that produced the heroin funding black-budget operations.

So wake the hell up.

This isn’t about some random boat.

This is about stealing natural resources, forcing regime changes, and replaying the same imperial script we’ve used all over the world.

And then people act shocked when there’s blowback…

or when immigrants flee the chaos we helped create.

Cause and effect.

History.

Facts.

Most people just refuse to see it.