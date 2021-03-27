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Democrats Tout Domestic Extremism Social Credit Score Scheme
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20 views • March 27, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall discusses the demonic plot to confiscate the gun owners before they take the guns. We detail legislation being introduced by Democrats to place Christians on terror watch lists through a “Extremist Score” system designed by the Masonic Matrix Mafia.
We also address the oddities with the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and respond to Sidney Powell’s lies about what she said in court this week.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/26/21)
We also address the oddities with the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and respond to Sidney Powell’s lies about what she said in court this week.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/26/21)
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