THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION LUKE 9:18-36

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 9:18-36. To ‘take up his cross’ meant that someone was going to his death. When the Romans were going to kill a man by crucifixion he had to carry the central bar of his cross. The people who were listening to Jesus would have often seen this. The people who want to follow Christ must put to death their own selfish desires. They must be loyal to him, whatever the cost. The Christian life is a life of continuous discipline.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



