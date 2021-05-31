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Plasma technology, Pandemic cure and Medbed’s - Professor Keshe on The BrandonV Show 05/28/21
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1700 views • May 31, 2021
Brandon V connects with Professor Keshe of the Keshe foundation to speak about plasma technology and how his discoveries have led him to find the solution to the current pandemic. Also the Universal Body Enhancement Unit that can heal the body of most life threatening and debilitating diseases in a healthy and far shorter time frame. Hear professor Keshe speak his truth about this breakthrough technology and how he’s bringing it to the masses.
https://keshe.foundation/
YouTube: Keshe Foundation Spaceship Institute
https://keshe.foundation/
YouTube: Keshe Foundation Spaceship Institute
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