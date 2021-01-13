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Could a man be manipulated as easily as a dog could be trained to salivate at the sound of a bell?
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46 views • January 13, 2021
Redefining man as an animal without a soul, psychologists and psychiatrists thought man could be manipulated as easily as a dog could be trained to salivate at the sound of a bell.
Torture, experiments, physical and mental restraints and so-called “treatments” are inflicted on hundreds of thousands of people each year resulting in thousands of deaths.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/man-redefined.html
A banned device continues to be used to electroshock body parts of students for painful behavior modification & punishment and has human rights group riled. They want patient protections made a priority over the “torturous” device. https://www.cchrint.org/2020/07/24/cchr-condemns-fda-stay-on-ban-of-skin-shocking-students-for-behavioral-control/
The use of “electrocution” devices for behavior modification is condemned by the UN, but NZ and the US FDA have notoriously failed to protect children from them. CCHR reports electroshock harms children and UN warns it is torture. https://www.cchrint.org/2020/01/06/un-demands-child-electroshock-torture-investigation-in-nz-fda-fails-to-ban-it-in-us/
FDA Must Pull the Plug on Rotenberg Center Electroshocking Kids—UN Calls Use of Electroshock as Punishment Akin to Torture. https://www.cchrint.org/2014/08/07/fda-must-pull-the-plug-on-rotenberg-center-electroshocking-kids-un-calls-use-of-electroshock-as-punishment-akin-to-torture/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
Torture, experiments, physical and mental restraints and so-called “treatments” are inflicted on hundreds of thousands of people each year resulting in thousands of deaths.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/psychiatry-an-industry-of-death/man-redefined.html
A banned device continues to be used to electroshock body parts of students for painful behavior modification & punishment and has human rights group riled. They want patient protections made a priority over the “torturous” device. https://www.cchrint.org/2020/07/24/cchr-condemns-fda-stay-on-ban-of-skin-shocking-students-for-behavioral-control/
The use of “electrocution” devices for behavior modification is condemned by the UN, but NZ and the US FDA have notoriously failed to protect children from them. CCHR reports electroshock harms children and UN warns it is torture. https://www.cchrint.org/2020/01/06/un-demands-child-electroshock-torture-investigation-in-nz-fda-fails-to-ban-it-in-us/
FDA Must Pull the Plug on Rotenberg Center Electroshocking Kids—UN Calls Use of Electroshock as Punishment Akin to Torture. https://www.cchrint.org/2014/08/07/fda-must-pull-the-plug-on-rotenberg-center-electroshocking-kids-un-calls-use-of-electroshock-as-punishment-akin-to-torture/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
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