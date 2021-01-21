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The FBI under Joe Biden | Jim Jordan
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4450 views • January 21, 2021
Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio comments on reports that Christopher Wray will remain director of the FBI under President Joe Biden, and how that may reflect in any ongoing looks into claims of wrongdoing by the president's son Hunter. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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