You Have Been Warned Comrade!

Professor Nez shares his views on the current comedy show performance of Letitia James as she threatens New York firefighters because they had the nerve to practice free speech. This video is very well presented and worth the watch.
Video Source:
Professor Nez - Not Your Average Professor
Closing Theme Music:
'Looking For Clues' by David Robson
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Professor Nez or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun21:50
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.