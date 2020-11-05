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Response to 40 Ways To Fight Fascists Part 2
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12 views • November 05, 2020
We continue to respond to an interview conducted by Antifa Leader Spencer Sunshine author of 40 Ways to Fight Fascists and the lead author of the 2016 study, "Up in Arms: A Guide to Oregon's Patriot Movement."
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