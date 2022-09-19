Covid-19 "Side Effects" of the "Vaccine"

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This is a video compilation of very visual "effects" of the "vaccine". Also, it's not a "vaccine" - its important to use the proper language - it is a deathjab, clotshot, poisonprick, but certainly not a "vaccine" in the traditional sense. This FDA document published the "known effects" of the "vaccine" back in October 2020 (before they did the major rollout trying to infect people). http://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
This document from the United Nations/commissioned @ the university of florida, with John Hopkins reps, showed how to manipulate people into getting it using behavioural psychology, back in November 2020. https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/3894424/files/VaccineCommsPrinciples.pdf