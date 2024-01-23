Saudi Arabia Drops BOMBSHELL & Rejects Normalization Without Palestine - Syriana Analysis

I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis' on YouTube from Jan 22, 2024, with his description below to follow and support.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that Saudi Arabia will not seek normalization with Israel without a path to a Palestinian state.
The show starts at 4:00
Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist Kevork Almassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.
