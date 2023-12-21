CHP Talks: Dr. Charles Lugosi—No Neutrality on the Protection of Innocent Human Life

December 21, 2023: My guest this week is Dr. Charles Lugosi. Dr. Lugosi is a distinguished Constitutional lawyer and has worked in both the USA and Canada. He also is a professor at Liberty University in Virginia and practices law in Victoria, BC. In this episode, he explains the importance of holding clear convictions on matters of life and death. He ties respect for all innocent human life to issues of abortion, euthanasia and conflict in the Middle East. Dr. Lugosi has served as a CHP candidate in the past and does a great job of articulating the logical position of recognizing the sanctity of all human life and protecting it in legislation and the courts.

