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GEN. MIKE FLYNN'S SPEECH ON 11/12/2021 AT THE REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR
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101 views • November 18, 2021
Gen. Mike Flynn's speech on 11/12/2021 at the ReAwaken America Tour started with a rousing rendition of Twisted Sisiter's 1984 smash hit "We're Not Going To Take It" which had the whole crowd on it's feet during the whole riveting speech. Gen. Flynn had a strong message for the cheering crowd, the American people are not gonna take it anymore. Then he discusses what he describes as the "insurrection and the crucifixion, and Nancy Pelosi is Pontius Pilate". "It's the crucifixion of our first amendment right of free speech and right to peaceably assemble, it's unbelievable". This is such a great speech by Gen. Flynn, please like & share to friends, thanks.
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Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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