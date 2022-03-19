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Br. Bugnolo reports live from Warsaw on War in the Ukraine 3-17-2022
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292 views • March 19, 2022
Br. Alexis Bugnolo
To donate to the Humanitarian Cause organized by Br. Bugnolo --
https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/27/br-bugnolo-establishes-humanitarian-fundraiser-for-ukraine/
Military Recruits who want to fight in the Ukraine with Ordo Militaris Catholicus can contact Br. Bugnolo at +48 789900453
To pledge as a Member of Ordo Militaris Catholicus, so as to enable Br. Bugnolo to clothe military volunteers see --- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate
Or here -- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate-full-military-pack-to-a-volunteer/
N. B.: Br. Bugnolo mispoke twice: first, when he said the Russians are attacking Kiev from the NE: he meant to say NW, And second later on when he said he is in Rome: he is in Warsaw.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQv1F9WoRmk
To donate to the Humanitarian Cause organized by Br. Bugnolo --
https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/27/br-bugnolo-establishes-humanitarian-fundraiser-for-ukraine/
Military Recruits who want to fight in the Ukraine with Ordo Militaris Catholicus can contact Br. Bugnolo at +48 789900453
To pledge as a Member of Ordo Militaris Catholicus, so as to enable Br. Bugnolo to clothe military volunteers see --- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate
Or here -- https://www.ordo-militaris.us/donate-full-military-pack-to-a-volunteer/
N. B.: Br. Bugnolo mispoke twice: first, when he said the Russians are attacking Kiev from the NE: he meant to say NW, And second later on when he said he is in Rome: he is in Warsaw.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQv1F9WoRmk
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