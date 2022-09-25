Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me, along with international lawyer Altaf Hussain join me for this enlightening interview that exposes the ineffectiveness of modern medicine to deal with cancer and the effectiveness of creation-based treatments. He'll share his amazing story.

Help support the channel:

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-altaf-hussain-how-an-international-lawyer-overcame-cancer-the-natural-way-video/

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown





Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292





Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ





Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN





Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3





Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c





Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty





Make Your Own Fulvic/Humic Acid – Use Promo Code TIM You’ll Save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/product/gold-standard-kit





Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty





Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/





One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra

Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/