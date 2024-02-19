Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How US Intel Agencies Manipulate Media & the Public
channel image
The New American
2318 Subscribers
91 views
Published 18 hours ago

U.S. intelligence agencies tried to sabotage Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin, but this interference with the press by the CIA and other agencies is nothing new, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman on this episode of Behind The Deep State. Two key schemes, Project Mockingbird and Operation Mockingbird, saw these rogue actors spying on journalists and even putting them on the payroll to push propaganda. The CIA has even been caught spying on Congress as it investigated the intelligence community's shady tactics, not to mention the all-out war U.S. intelligence operatives waged against President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle. This must stop but that will not happen until those responsible are held accountable with the law, warns Newman.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
fbiciaintelligence agency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket