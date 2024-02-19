How US Intel Agencies Manipulate Media & the Public

U.S. intelligence agencies tried to sabotage Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin, but this interference with the press by the CIA and other agencies is nothing new, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman on this episode of Behind The Deep State. Two key schemes, Project Mockingbird and Operation Mockingbird, saw these rogue actors spying on journalists and even putting them on the payroll to push propaganda. The CIA has even been caught spying on Congress as it investigated the intelligence community's shady tactics, not to mention the all-out war U.S. intelligence operatives waged against President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle. This must stop but that will not happen until those responsible are held accountable with the law, warns Newman.





