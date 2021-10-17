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People dying because of 5g antennas in China. I later learnt that they had been vaccinated too so it was the combination of the two of them together! When they installed the antennas outside of my appartment I had vertigos and I broke both of my feet.
Ἄνθρωποι πεθαίνουν ἐξ αἰτίας τῶν κεραιῶν 5g στὴν Κίνα. Ἀργότερα ἔμαθα ὃτι εἶχαν ἐπίσης ἐμβολιαστῆ, ὁπότε ἦταν ὁ συνδυασμὸς καὶ τῶν δύο μαζί. Ὃταν ἐγκατέστησαν τὶς κεραῖες ἔξω ἀπὸ τὸ διαμέρισμά μου, ὑπέστην ἴλιγγο κι ἔσπασα καὶ τὰ δύο μου πόδια.