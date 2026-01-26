BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Dr.SHIVA®️ LIVE: Who Are the REAL Americans: ICE or US?
93 views • 6 days ago

Streamed live 1/25/26

In this presentation, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, answers the question the establishment fears most: Who are the REAL Americans? Dr. Shiva exposes how the SWARM uses Left vs. Right theater, race politics, and immigration hysteria to divide working people while the same elites loot this country, outsource jobs, crush small businesses, and expand the police state. He explains why “American” is not a brand, a party, or a TV slogan, but a commitment to truth, freedom, and the dignity of working people, built from the bottom up, not dictated from the top down. If you want to stop being manipulated and start building real power, you must identify the SWARM, reject divide-and-rule, and organize a bottoms-up movement that unites working people to win.


TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


Keywords
trumpsecond amendmentobamamurderusicezionismlivewhonursedr shivareal americans
