BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New batch of Su-35S fighters was delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defense
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
197 views • 1 day ago

A new batch of Su-35S fighters was delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Adding:

A Russian Il-76TD military transport aircraft operated by Aviacon Zitotrans has landed in Venezuela.

Aviacon Zitotrans was sanctioned by the U.S. in January 2023 for providing cargo services allegedly linked to the Wagner Group and Russia’s defense industry.

This is not the first such flight to Caracas. On October 26, another Il-76 arrived in Venezuela on an undisclosed mission.

Adding more:

Adding more:

Armenia plans to buy Su-30MKI fighter jets — not from Russia, but from India.

According to Indian Defense News, Yerevan is interested in acquiring 8–12 Su-30MKIs produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal, estimated at $2.5–3 billion, includes pilot training, maintenance, and integration of advanced weapon systems. It’s seen as a response to Azerbaijan’s growing fleet of Chinese JF-17C Block III fighters, now reportedly up to 40 units.

India’s Su-30MKI variant features an Uttam AESA radar, digital cockpit, and compatibility with long-range Astra Mk-2 and Mk-3 air-to-air missiles (200–340 km range).

In 2019, Armenia bought four Su-30SM jets directly from Russia using a CSTO ally credit line. But strained relations with Moscow — and Russia’s wartime export limits — now force Yerevan to turn to India instead.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy