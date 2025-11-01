A new batch of Su-35S fighters was delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A Russian Il-76TD military transport aircraft operated by Aviacon Zitotrans has landed in Venezuela.

Aviacon Zitotrans was sanctioned by the U.S. in January 2023 for providing cargo services allegedly linked to the Wagner Group and Russia’s defense industry.

This is not the first such flight to Caracas. On October 26, another Il-76 arrived in Venezuela on an undisclosed mission.

Armenia plans to buy Su-30MKI fighter jets — not from Russia, but from India.

According to Indian Defense News, Yerevan is interested in acquiring 8–12 Su-30MKIs produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal, estimated at $2.5–3 billion, includes pilot training, maintenance, and integration of advanced weapon systems. It’s seen as a response to Azerbaijan’s growing fleet of Chinese JF-17C Block III fighters, now reportedly up to 40 units.

India’s Su-30MKI variant features an Uttam AESA radar, digital cockpit, and compatibility with long-range Astra Mk-2 and Mk-3 air-to-air missiles (200–340 km range).

In 2019, Armenia bought four Su-30SM jets directly from Russia using a CSTO ally credit line. But strained relations with Moscow — and Russia’s wartime export limits — now force Yerevan to turn to India instead.