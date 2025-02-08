© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trumps aid to Israel, result, more genocide in Gaza against Christians and Muslims!
2 months ago
1 Corinthians 12:26 "And when one member suffer, all the members suffer with it."
Where is the suffering for our brothers and sisters in Palestine!
WAKE UP AMERICA. THIS IS NOT A WAR AGAINST HAMAS, THIS IS A WAR AGAINST PALESTINIAN CITIZENS. DO YOU NOT RECOGNIZE THE WORD GENOCIDE!!
