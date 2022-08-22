GOD VS THE BEAST

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What Jesus taught represented a threat to the status quo of his day, but only because people have mistaken worldly politics and economics for the kingdom of heaven. Have you fallen for the same lie? The message in this video is simple: You need to make a decision right now. Are going to continue serving mammon, or are you going to leave the world behind and work for God's eternal kingdom instead?