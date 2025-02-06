An infantry force of the occupation forces roams around Tulkarm camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The military operation continues in the northern West Bank, extending for the tenth day to the city of Tulkarm and its camp. An infantry force from the occupation army is roaming around the Tulkarm camp.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 5/02/2025
