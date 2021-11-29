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Anthony Fauci - The Father of the Cancer & 'WOKE' Culture [29.11.2021]
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30 views • November 29, 2021
Sources:
Serious Adverse Events
Celia Farber https://archive.org/details/seriousadverseev00farb/page/n2/
Substack https://substack.com/profile/24406004-celia-farber
The Real Anthony Fauci
Robert F Kennedy JR https://books.google.dk/books/about/The_Real_Anthony_Fauci.html
Children’s Health Defense https://or.childrenshealthdefense.org/home-page/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-real-anthony-fauci/
759 views Nov 29, 2021
DLUX - 8.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G2mV25h2qMo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Serious Adverse Events
Celia Farber https://archive.org/details/seriousadverseev00farb/page/n2/
Substack https://substack.com/profile/24406004-celia-farber
The Real Anthony Fauci
Robert F Kennedy JR https://books.google.dk/books/about/The_Real_Anthony_Fauci.html
Children’s Health Defense https://or.childrenshealthdefense.org/home-page/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-real-anthony-fauci/
759 views Nov 29, 2021
DLUX - 8.12K subscribers
https://youtu.be/G2mV25h2qMo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
http://dluxnation.com
https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
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