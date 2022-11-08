Dr Richard Fleming, MD: HIV Has Been Inserted Into the Spike Protein of the Covid Vaccines ~ This Destroys the Immune System!

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"We have the papers to prove that HIV (Glycoprotein 120) was inserted into the spike protein PRRA insert; that insert is know as Furin and no other coronavirus has that insert. The US Government owns the patent"
Dr. Fleming Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/about-richard
Article: https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/fauci-patent-for-vaxx-induced-aids-hiv-glycoprotein-120-contained-in-vaxx