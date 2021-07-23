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Professor David Clements Reveals How The People Are Working To Restore Election Integrity
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41 views • July 23, 2021
The evidence that the 2020 election was manipulated and stolen is overwhelming despite what self-professed "fact checkers," the media and social media platforms say. Yet, what can be done about it? While states are in the midst of election audits, Professor David Clements and others are working to restore election integrity, and now, there is a network in every state of the Union to do just, and the People are spearheading the effort. He joins me in this episode to speak about what's been going on and the fight ahead.
See more here: The evidence that the 2020 election was manipulated and stolen is overwhelming despite what self-professed "fact checkers," the media and social media platforms say. Yet, what can be done about it? While states are in the midst of election audits, Professor David Clements and others are working to restore election integrity, and now, there is a network in every state of the Union to do just, and the People are spearheading the effort. He joins me in this episode to speak about what's been going on and the fight ahead.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/professor-david-clements-reveals-how-the-people-are-working-to-restore-election-integrity/
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See more here: The evidence that the 2020 election was manipulated and stolen is overwhelming despite what self-professed "fact checkers," the media and social media platforms say. Yet, what can be done about it? While states are in the midst of election audits, Professor David Clements and others are working to restore election integrity, and now, there is a network in every state of the Union to do just, and the People are spearheading the effort. He joins me in this episode to speak about what's been going on and the fight ahead.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/professor-david-clements-reveals-how-the-people-are-working-to-restore-election-integrity/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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