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Ep. 39 What is it like to be a Starseed Walk-in? How can you recognize a walk-in. More on Clones!
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135 views • January 20, 2022
I've talked about walkins before...how do you recognize them, are you one? What happened to all the clones? If you found this helpful, please like, subscribe, and share!
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Youtube: Roots Restored Wellness
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
Youtube: Roots Restored Wellness
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