THE GREAT DECLINE PFIZER SHOT EFFICACY IN YOUTH WANES IN DAYS

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Del BigTree
August 22, 2022
The great decline from 100% to ZERO efficacy has begun for adolescent Covid shots. After initially proclaiming perfect efficacy for the experimental mRNA vaccine technology, new research shows the efficacy of Pfizer’s two-dose shot drops after just 27 days.
#TheGreatDecline #VaccinatingYouth #Efficacy #Pfizer #InformedConsent
POSTED: August 22, 2022
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