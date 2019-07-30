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US Coalitions Kills 14 Yemen Civilians, All But US Recommit To Nuclear Deal & US Attacks Syrian Oil
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23 views • July 30, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Wall Street Journal Corrects ‘Bombshell’ Report On North Korea Nukes
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/wall-street-journal-corrects-%E2%80%98bombshell%E2%80%99-report-north-korea-nukes-69831
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/28/wsj-corrects-report-claiming-north-korea-built-more-nukes/
BDS Does Not Seek The End Of Israel - That Is A Lie
https://twitter.com/SoniaKatiMota/status/1155640872484179971
14 Civilians Killed In US Coalition Bombing In Yemen
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1155869792605286402
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1155924384739155969
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1155878932509593600
TLAV Tweet On Censored Video
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1155547104300814336
Australian weapons shipped to Saudi and UAE as war rages in Yemen
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/jul/25/australian-weapons-shipped-to-saudi-and-uae-as-war-rages-in-yemen
Diplomats Recommit to Saving Iran Nuclear Deal, Oppose US Sanctions
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/28/diplomats-recommit-to-saving-iran-nuclear-deal-oppose-us-sanctions/
Preparations For War? Around Half Of US Navy's Fighting Power Is Deployed Around World
https://southfront.org/preparations-for-war-around-half-of-us-navys-fighting-power-is-deployed-around-world/
Iran FM Offers More Intrusive Nuclear Inspections If US Gives Sanctions Relief
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/18/iran-fm-offers-more-intrusive-nuclear-inspections-if-us-gives-sanctions-relief/
Iran offers Pompeo interview with journalist the US detained
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/iran-offers-pompeo-interview-journalist-america-detained
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJSXcP40xw4
Clinton Bastin: Nuclear Weapon Iran a Falsehood
https://21sci-tech.com/Articles_2012/False_Report_Iran_Weapons.pdf
http://21sci-tech.com/Articles_2011/Bastin_Interview.pdf
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/02/18/clinton-bastin-nuclear-weapon-iran-a-falsehood-update/
U.S. Preparing Militant Sabotage Groups To Attack Syrian Oil Infrastructure: Russia
https://southfront.org/u-s-preparing-militant-sabotage-groups-to-attack-syrian-oil-infrastructure-russia/
U.S. Is Looting Oil Fields In Northeastern Syria: Russian MoD
https://southfront.org/u-s-is-looting-oil-fields-in-northeastern-syria-russian-mod/
US-backed forces torture, urinate on Arab family in Syria
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190729-us-backed-forces-torture-urinate-on-arab-family-in-syria/
https://twitter.com/yenisafakEN/status/1155443731128082432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1155443731128082432&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.islam21c.com%2Fnews-views%2Fvideo-us-backed-ypg-inhumanely-torture-arab-family-in-syrias-manbij%2F
https://twitter.com/shoebridgec/status/1154856402235592704?s=11
U.S. Is Building New Large Base With Airstrip In Northwestern Syria
https://southfront.org/u-s-is-building-new-large-base-with-airstrip-in-northwestern-syria/
https://twitter.com/NotWoofers/status/1153778137907507201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1153778137907507201&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsouthfront.org%2Fu-s-is-building-new-large-base-with-airstrip-in-northwestern-syria%2F
Taliban: No Talks With Afghan Govt Until US Agrees to Withdraw Troops
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/28/taliban-no-talks-with-afghan-govt-until-us-agrees-to-withdraw-troops/
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Tell U.S. It Should Leave Country, Unless It Wants Casualties
https://southfront.org/iraqi-popular-mobilization-units-tell-us-it-should-leave-the-country-unless-it-wants-casualties/
New York Just Decriminalized Marijuana Use
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/07/new-york-marijuana-use-decriminalized.html
#Yemen #Iran #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
* * *
Wall Street Journal Corrects ‘Bombshell’ Report On North Korea Nukes
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/wall-street-journal-corrects-%E2%80%98bombshell%E2%80%99-report-north-korea-nukes-69831
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/28/wsj-corrects-report-claiming-north-korea-built-more-nukes/
BDS Does Not Seek The End Of Israel - That Is A Lie
https://twitter.com/SoniaKatiMota/status/1155640872484179971
14 Civilians Killed In US Coalition Bombing In Yemen
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1155869792605286402
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1155924384739155969
https://twitter.com/HussainBukhaiti/status/1155878932509593600
TLAV Tweet On Censored Video
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1155547104300814336
Australian weapons shipped to Saudi and UAE as war rages in Yemen
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/jul/25/australian-weapons-shipped-to-saudi-and-uae-as-war-rages-in-yemen
Diplomats Recommit to Saving Iran Nuclear Deal, Oppose US Sanctions
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/28/diplomats-recommit-to-saving-iran-nuclear-deal-oppose-us-sanctions/
Preparations For War? Around Half Of US Navy's Fighting Power Is Deployed Around World
https://southfront.org/preparations-for-war-around-half-of-us-navys-fighting-power-is-deployed-around-world/
Iran FM Offers More Intrusive Nuclear Inspections If US Gives Sanctions Relief
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/18/iran-fm-offers-more-intrusive-nuclear-inspections-if-us-gives-sanctions-relief/
Iran offers Pompeo interview with journalist the US detained
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/iran-offers-pompeo-interview-journalist-america-detained
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJSXcP40xw4
Clinton Bastin: Nuclear Weapon Iran a Falsehood
https://21sci-tech.com/Articles_2012/False_Report_Iran_Weapons.pdf
http://21sci-tech.com/Articles_2011/Bastin_Interview.pdf
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/02/18/clinton-bastin-nuclear-weapon-iran-a-falsehood-update/
U.S. Preparing Militant Sabotage Groups To Attack Syrian Oil Infrastructure: Russia
https://southfront.org/u-s-preparing-militant-sabotage-groups-to-attack-syrian-oil-infrastructure-russia/
U.S. Is Looting Oil Fields In Northeastern Syria: Russian MoD
https://southfront.org/u-s-is-looting-oil-fields-in-northeastern-syria-russian-mod/
US-backed forces torture, urinate on Arab family in Syria
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190729-us-backed-forces-torture-urinate-on-arab-family-in-syria/
https://twitter.com/yenisafakEN/status/1155443731128082432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1155443731128082432&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.islam21c.com%2Fnews-views%2Fvideo-us-backed-ypg-inhumanely-torture-arab-family-in-syrias-manbij%2F
https://twitter.com/shoebridgec/status/1154856402235592704?s=11
U.S. Is Building New Large Base With Airstrip In Northwestern Syria
https://southfront.org/u-s-is-building-new-large-base-with-airstrip-in-northwestern-syria/
https://twitter.com/NotWoofers/status/1153778137907507201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1153778137907507201&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsouthfront.org%2Fu-s-is-building-new-large-base-with-airstrip-in-northwestern-syria%2F
Taliban: No Talks With Afghan Govt Until US Agrees to Withdraw Troops
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/07/28/taliban-no-talks-with-afghan-govt-until-us-agrees-to-withdraw-troops/
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Tell U.S. It Should Leave Country, Unless It Wants Casualties
https://southfront.org/iraqi-popular-mobilization-units-tell-us-it-should-leave-the-country-unless-it-wants-casualties/
New York Just Decriminalized Marijuana Use
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/07/new-york-marijuana-use-decriminalized.html
#Yemen #Iran #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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